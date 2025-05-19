Looking To Buy Ola S1 Pro – Here Are Its Top 3 Alternatives Under ₹1.5 Lakh

Ola S1 Pro Alternatives: The electric scooter segment has a wide array of options available to choose from. These scooters have decent features on offer, has ample range, and comes with multiple colour options. One of the prominent EV scooter in the market is Ola S1 Pro. It has decent features on offer, such as cruise control, reverse mode, and more, has a claimed range of 320 km from the 5.3 kWh battery pack.

The price of the Ola S1 Pro starts at ₹1.45 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the 3kWh battery pack.

Here is a list of the top three alternatives of the Ola S1 Pro that buyers can check:

Ather 450S

The first electric scooter on the list that buyers can check is the Ather 450S. It is a stylish looking scooter, having decent range and features on offer. It includes four riding modes, auto hold, reverse mode, and other features. The 450S is available in a 2.9kWh battery pack, having an IDC range of 122 km.

The price of the Ather 450S is ₹1.29 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Standard variant.

Honda Activa e

The next electric scooter on the list buyers can check as an alternative for Ola S1 Pro is the Honda Activa e. It was recently launched in India, and was the latest entry in the electric scooter market. It has features such as seven-inch TFT screen, has LED headlamps and indicators, comes with swappable battery options. It is equipped with two 1.5kWh batteries, having a claimed range of 102 km on a single charge.

The price of the Honda Activa e is ₹1.35 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Standard variant.

Ampere Primus

The third electric scooter on the list buyers can check out as an alternative for Ola S1 Pro is the Ampere Primus. This mass-market scooter is slowly gaining momentum in the EV space. The Ampere Primus has LCD instrument cluster, USB charging, LED headlights as some of its key features. It comes with a 3 kWh LFP battery, having a claimed range of 107 km on a single-charge.