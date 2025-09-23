Looking to Buy TVS Orbiter? Check Its Top Alternatives EV Scooters Around ₹1 Lakh

TVS Orbiter Alternatives: TVS Motor Company recently added a new EV scooter, Orbiter, for the Indian market. It has a stylish design, has practical storage spaces and is a feature-loaded offering in the segment. It has features like reverse mode, multiple riding modes, Bluetooth connectivity, an LCD instrument cluster, and more. TVS offers the Orbiter in five colour options to choose from and has an IDC range of 158 km.

The price of the TVS Orbiter is ₹1.07 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Here is a list of the top three electric scooters, which you can consider as an alternative to the TVS Orbiter:

Ola S1 X

The first scooter on the list that you can check is the Ola S1X. It is a popular EV scooter in the market. Ola S1 X is equipped with features like Bluetooth connectivity, a 4.3-inch TFT display, riding modes, cruise control, reverse mode, and more. It is available in five colour options and has an IDC range of 176 km from its 3 kWh battery pack.

The price of the Ola S1 X is ₹1.18 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the 3 kWh battery pack variant.

Bajaj Chetak 3001

The next EV scooter on the list, which you can check out, is the Bajaj Chetak 3001. It is a popular choice among buyers and has features like Bluetooth connectivity, multiple riding modes, hill hold assist, and others. The Chetak 3001 is available in five colour options, and it has a 3.1kWh battery pack, with a claimed range of 127 km.

The price of the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is ₹1.10 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Hero Vida VX2

The third EV scooter on the list, which you can consider, is the Hero Vida VX2. It recently got an update wherein new features and some tweaks were done to its styling. Regarding the feature list, the Vida VX2 is equipped with a TFT display, follow-me-home headlights, cruise control, and more. It is available in six colour options to choose from. The Hero Vida VX2 has an IDC range of 142 km.