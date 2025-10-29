Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e, Future SUVs Can Soon Be Unlocked Using Samsung Phones

Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e, Future SUVs Will Soon Be Unlocked Using Samsung Phones | Image: Republic

Mahindra Gets Samsung Wallet: Samsung India has announced that its phones are now compatible with storing digital car keys for the Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e and future electric SUVs using the Samsung Wallet. According to Samsung, the Wallet’s Digital Car Key lets the car owners lock, unlock and start the paired vehicle without using a physical key. Moreover, the Digital Car keys of the Mahindra EVs are shareable for a limited period, and they give temporary access to the vehicle to other users.

“We are delighted to partner with Samsung to bring yet another first-in-class feature – Digital Car key via Samsung wallet, ensuring every journey is even more seamless and convenient.” Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Executive Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile, said.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Which Samsung devices are compatible with the Digital Car Key feature?

As per media reports, the digital car keys feature will be rolled out for Samsung Wallet users on Galaxy Z and S series devices.

How to secure your digital car keys if the Samsung device is stolen or misplaced?

Samsung said if a device that contains a Digital Car Key is misplaced or stolen, the phone users can remotely lock their device or delete their data, including the Digital Car Key, via the Samsung Find service. Further, it requires biometric or PIN-based user authentication. This will help users to protect their Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e from unauthorised access with the corresponding digital key.

What is a digital car key?

A Digital Key is a sort of replacement for your physical car key, wherein it uses your smartphone or smartwatch to perform the same functions as a regular car key. You can basically unlock, lock, and remote start your car and perform other functions of your car remotely.

Which technology is used in a digital car key?