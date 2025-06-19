Mahindra Bolero Facelift Spied Ahead of India Launch - Here’s What to Expect

Upcoming Bolero Facelift: Mahindra is known for its diverse portfolio of SUVs on sale in India. Starting from the XUV 3XO to XUV 700, there are multiple options which cater to your needs. Since the automaker keeps on testing multiple vehicles with new design and updates, recently the test mule of its upcoming Bolero was spotted testing. There are speculations about the upcoming Mahindra Bolero and the Bolero Neo with a new platform, powertrain, and features and it could be launched on the August 15, 2025 along with multiple different announcements.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming Mahindra Bolero so far:

Upcoming Mahindra Bolero Facelift Exteriors

According to an Instagram video, the upcoming Mahindra Bolero will get a revised front design. It is expected to get a six-slat grill, a new C-shaped LED headlamps with projector setup, a revised design for the bumpers as well. The LED DRLs are most likely to be placed on the lower side of the bumper.

On the side, the upcoming Mahindra Bolero will come with flush door handles for better aerodynamics and styling and a similar design of the ORVMs and the alloy wheels as the Scorpio N. Further, it is expected to get flared wheel arches to enhance the rugged character.

Coming to the rear, it is likely to get a spare wheel mounted on the tail gate, just as the Thar and Thar Roxx. Additionally, we can expect a new design for the tail lamps as well.

Upcoming Mahindra Bolero Facelift Interiors:

Regarding the interiors, they are still under wraps. However, media reports suggests that it could get a sunroof, a new design for the dashboard, and instrument cluster. Further, the upcoming Mahindra Bolero will feature three headrests at the rear.

