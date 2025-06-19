Looking to Buy SUV for Off-Roading? Here Are Top 4x4 SUVs to Consider

4X4 SUVs: The SUV segment in India has a wide array of choices available, with multiple engine options. If you are looking for an SUV for off-roading, it must have 4x4 capabilities. In India, the most affordable 4x4 SUV that you can consider is the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Other options available in this segment are the Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha, and more.

Here is a list of 5 SUVs with off-road capabilities that you can check:

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

If you are tight on budget and looking for a compact SUV with 4x4 capabilities, then the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a good choice. It has a small 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine paired to a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT gearbox.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is ₹14.71 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Force Gurkha

The next SUV on the list, which you can check, is the Force Gurkha. It is available in both three and five-door versions, and it is an underrated option in the off-road segment. It is a very capable off-roader and comes with multiple differential locks. The Gurkha is equipped with a 2.6L four-cylinder diesel engine and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox only.

The price of the Force Gurkha is ₹19.67 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the three-door variant.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

The Mahindra Thar is a famous nameplate in the off-road community. Recently, it got a five-seater version, the Thar Roxx, on the market. Both the regular Thar and the Thar Roxx come with 4x4 off-road capabilities. The Thar offers 4x4 in petrol and diesel engine and the Thar Roxx offers 4x4 in the diesel engine only.

The price of the Thar is ₹17.90 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the 4x4 variant, and the price of the Thar Roxx is ₹22.70 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the 4x4 variant.

Isuzu MUX

Isuzu MU-X is an underrated full-size SUV in the segment. It is a capable off-roader, has decent electronics and feels quite an outdated SUV in today’s market. It has a 1.9L diesel engine and is paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The price of the Isuzu MUX is ₹44.07 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the 4x4 variant.

Toyota Fortuner

The Toyota Fortuner is a popular full-size SUV, having a reliable engine and decent features on offer. It is a capable off-road SUV, having good road presence as well. The 4x4 option is only available with a diesel engine. The Fortuner comes with a 2.8L diesel engine paired to a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.