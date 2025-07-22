Mahindra XUV 400 Gets Affordable in July 2025 - Check Out Its Discounts

Discount on XUV 400: If you are looking to buy an EV SUV around a ₹18 lakh budget, you can check out the Mahindra XUV 400. It is an underrated EV SUV, having 2 battery packs, decent features, and comfortable interiors. The price of the XUV 400 starts at ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra is offering multiple benefits on the variants of the XUV 400, which can increase your savings by up to ₹2.6 lakh in July 2025. The Mahindra XUV 400 EV competes with the Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Creta EV, MG Windsor EV, and others. Regarding safety, the Mahindra XUV 400 has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

Here is a quick rundown of the discounts on the Mahindra XUV 400, which can help in increasing your savings:

Price of Mahindra XUV 400 EC Pro 34.5kWh:

The price of the Mahindra XUV 400 EC Pro 34.5 kWh battery pack variant starts at ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Mahindra XUV 400 EC Pro 34.5kWh:

On the base model of the XUV 400, you have a cash discount of ₹50,000. Further, if you are a corporate employee, then you can avail an additional corporate benefit of ₹10,000. In total, you can save up to ₹60,000 on the base variant of the XUV 400 in July 2025.

Price of Mahindra XUV 400 EL Pro 34.5 kWh:

The price of the Mahindra XUV 400 EL Pro 34.5kWh is ₹16.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Mahindra XUV 400 EL Pro 34.5 kWh:

On the second-base variant of the XUV 400, Mahindra is offering a heavy discount. You have a cash discount of ₹2.5 lakh straight. Further, if you are a corporate employee, then you have an additional corporate benefit of ₹10,000. As a result, you can save up to ₹2.6 lakh on the XUV 400 EL Pro 34.5 kWh in July 2025.

Price of Mahindra XUV 400 EL Pro 39.4kWh:

The price of the Mahindra XUV 400 EL Pro 39.4kWh variant is ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Mahindra XUV 400 EL Pro 39.4kWh: