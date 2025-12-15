Upcoming SUVs to Launch in January 2026 in India

Upcoming SUVs in January 2026: The Indian SUV market is set for an active start to 2026, bringing a wave of new SUV introductions to the Indian market. Several auto manufacturers are gearing up for new launches and facelifts in January 2026. The automakers are expected to showcase the upcoming SUVs with updated designs, additional safety equipment and refreshed interiors to appeal to buyers planning new purchases after the year-end period.

These launches are expected to build early pace for the auto industry in 2026 and keep the SUV category at the centre of buyer interest.​ Some of the popular launches expected in January 2026 are the Kia Seltos, Mahindra XUV 7XO, and others.

Here is a list of the top upcoming SUVs to launch in January 2026:

Kia Seltos 2026

The first SUV on the list is the Kia Seltos. The South Korean automaker recently unveiled the second generation of the Seltos for the Indian market, and it has a new exterior and interior design, while remaining unchanged mechanically. The new Kia Seltos comes with features like front-ventilated seats, 64 colours for ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, driving and terrain mode, and others.

The price of the Kia Seltos will be announced on January 2, 2026.

Mahindra XUV 7XO

The next SUV on the list is the Mahindra XUV 7XO, which was earlier called as the XUV 700. As per recent teasers, the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO will come with a new design for the exteriors, revamped interiors, and is expected to remain unchanged mechanically. The upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO is confirmed to get a triple-screen layout as the XEV 9S, a panoramic sunroof, and other convenience features. Recently, the automaker has commenced the bookings for its upcoming SUV.

The price of the Mahindra XUV 7XO will be announced on January 5, 2026.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift

The third upcoming SUV on the list is the Skoda Kushaq. It was first launched in 2021 and has been a popular German SUV in the segment. The upcoming Skoda Kushaq facelift test mule has been spotted testing multiple times and is likely to get new exterior and interior trims. Further, Skoda may add some more features, which are currently missing in the SUV. Regarding engine options, the upcoming Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to continue with the same 1.0L TSI and a 1.5L TSI EVO turbo petrol engines, paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox.