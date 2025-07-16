Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price Drops By Up To ₹45,000 in July 2025 - Here’s How The Deal Works

Discount on Brezza: If you are planning to buy a sub-4m compact SUV, then you have multiple options to choose from. In this segment, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a popular option among buyers. The price starts at ₹8.69 lakh, and comes in a petrol or a CNG engine option. In July 2025, you can maximise your savings on Brezza by up to ₹45,000 as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple benefits.

Here’s how you can save on the Brezza in July 2025:

Price of Brezza Petrol

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a price tag of ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant and geos to ₹14.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

Discount on Brezza Petrol

Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹10,000. Additionally, you can either avail an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or you can get the scrappage bonus of ₹25,000. Further, there is corporate benefit of ₹10,000, resulting in total discount of ₹45,000 on the Brezza petrol.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Price of Brezza CNG

Since the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is also available in a CNG engine option, the price of this engine starts at ₹9.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the LXI variant and goes to ₹12.37 lakh (ex-showroom) for the ZXI dual-tone variant.

Discount of Brezza CNG

On the Brezza CNG, Maruti Suzuki is not offering any cash discount. However, you can either get exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or scrappage benefit of ₹25,000. There is also a corporate benefit of ₹10,000, resulting in total discount of ₹35,000 on the Brezza CNG

Engine Specifications of Brezza: