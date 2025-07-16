Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price Drops By Up To ₹45,000 in July 2025 - Here’s How The Deal Works

Updated 16 July 2025 at 15:23 IST
Discount on Brezza: If you are planning to buy a sub-4m compact SUV, then you have multiple options to choose from. In this segment, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a popular option among buyers. The price starts at ₹8.69 lakh, and comes in a petrol or a CNG engine option. In July 2025, you can maximise your savings on Brezza by up to ₹45,000 as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple benefits.
Here’s how you can save on the Brezza in July 2025:
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a price tag of ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant and geos to ₹14.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.
Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹10,000. Additionally, you can either avail an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or you can get the scrappage bonus of ₹25,000. Further, there is corporate benefit of ₹10,000, resulting in total discount of ₹45,000 on the Brezza petrol.
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.
Since the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is also available in a CNG engine option, the price of this engine starts at ₹9.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the LXI variant and goes to ₹12.37 lakh (ex-showroom) for the ZXI dual-tone variant.
On the Brezza CNG, Maruti Suzuki is not offering any cash discount. However, you can either get exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or scrappage benefit of ₹25,000. There is also a corporate benefit of ₹10,000, resulting in total discount of ₹35,000 on the Brezza CNG
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which makes 104 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Further, you can also choose the CNG option.
Published 16 July 2025 at 15:23 IST