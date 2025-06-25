Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Nissan Magnite - How Do They Compare?

Brezza vs Magnite: If you are looking for a sub-4m compact SUV, there are multiple options to choose from. These vehicles have good features, offer decent space, and come with either a petrol or a diesel engine. In this segment, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a popular option. On the other side, you can check the Nissan Magnite, which is an underrated option in the market.

Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Nissan Magnite for buyers:

Brezza vs Magnite: Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at ₹9.79 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and the top spec variant is priced at ₹16.22 lakh (on-road, Noida). On the other side, the price of the Nissan Magnite is ₹7.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes up to ₹14.13 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Brezza vs Magnite: Features

The feature list on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza comprises a sunroof, automatic climate control, a heads-up display, an analogue instrument cluster, and others. On the other side, the Nissan Magnite has automatic climate control, a wireless charger, cruise control, and others. It misses out on a sunroof, heads-up display, and others.

Brezza vs Magnite: Safety Features

Both the Brezza and the Magnite are equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and other safety features. The Magnite comes with TPMS as well whereas it is missing in the Brezza.

Brezza vs Magnite: Engine

Regarding the engine options, you’ll only get petrol options in these vehicles. The Brezza has a 1.5L NA petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. It is also available with a company-fitted CNG option. On the other side, the Magnite has a 1.0L NA petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. It is also available with a retrofit CNG option. Further, it has a 1.0L turbo petrol mated to a five-speed manual or CVT gearbox.

Which one to choose?