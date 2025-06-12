Skoda Kylaq to Tata Nexon: Top 5 Safest Cars Under ₹15 Lakh

Safest Cars Under Budget: Buyers, when planning to buy a new vehicle, have started prioritising safety features and ratings scored by them. Recently, under the Bharat NCAP crash test program, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Baleno were crash tested. The Dzire scored a five-star safety rating, and the Baleno scored a four-star safety rating.

Here is a list of the top 5 safest cars that you can consider under ₹15 Lakh in India:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a premium hatchback, which scored a four-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP. The agency tested its 2 airbags and six airbags versions, and there was a minimal change in the adult occupant protection score.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno starts at ₹7.69 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The next is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which is the first sedan who score a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. It comes with six airbags as standard across the variants.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is ₹7.76 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the most affordable sub-4m compact SUV, which has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP. It comes with multiple safety features like Level-1 ADAS, six airbags, and more.

The price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is ₹9.05 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is a popular sub-4m compact SUV, which comes with a petrol, CNG, diesel and EV iteration in the market. It has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and the safety features include six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more.

The price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹9.11 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda recently launched its sub-4m compact SUV, Kylaq, for the Indian market. It was the first German car to be crash tested under Bharat NCAP and scored a five-star safety rating in the crash test. It offers six airbags as standard across its variant lineup.