Maruti Suzuki Fronx Gets More Affordable in November 2025

Discount on Maruti Fronx: The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a popular sub-4m compact SUV, having great features, a comfortable cabin space, and is offered in two engine options. It has features like a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, a wireless charger, and others. Regarding powertrain, you can opt for a 1.2L NA petrol or a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. If you are planning to buy the Fronx, it is a good time as you can save up to ₹65,000 in November 2025. Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple discounts for consumers, which include cash discounts, exchange and scrappage benefits.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Here’s how you can maximise your savings on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx in November 2025:

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Petrol Price

The price of the turbo petrol variant of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at ₹8.92 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Delta Plus manual variant and goes to ₹11.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Alpha dual-tone variant.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo

In November 2025, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹50,000 on the Fronx’s turbo petrol variants. Further, there is an exchange bonus of ₹10,000, or you can choose the scrappage bonus of ₹15,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹65,000 on the turbo petrol variant of the Fronx.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Petrol / CNG Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at ₹6.85 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base 1.2L petrol variant, and the price of the CNG variant starts at ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sigma variant.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Fronx Petrol / CNG Variant