Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nissan Magnite - Which One Should You Buy Around ₹10 Lakh?

Fronx vs Magnite: The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a popular car in the market around ₹10 lakh. It has features like automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and others. On the other side, around the same price, you can check out the Nissan Magnite. It is a sub-4m compact SUV, having good space and a similar feature list. Both are available with a petrol and a CNG engine option.

Which one to choose?

Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and the Nissan Magnite for buyers:

Republic Auto Says

Around ₹10 lakh budget, there are multiple options to choose from. If you are looking for a smooth engine, better cabin space, and slightly extra features, then you can consider the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. However, if you want better SUV presence, upright stance, and can compromise on some features, then you can consider the Nissan Magnite.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nissan Magnite - Features

Regarding the feature list, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a 9-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, an analogue instrument cluster, and others. On the other side, the Nissan Magnite has features like a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, single-colour ambient lighting, and others.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nissan Magnite - Engine Options

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a 1.2L naturally aspirated inline four-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. This engine is also available with a CNG option. It also has a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed AT gearbox.

On the other side, the Nissan Magnite has a 1.0L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Further, there is a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nissan Magnite - Price