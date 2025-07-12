Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Renault Kiger - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Best Car Under ₹10 Lakh: If you are looking for a compact car for daily city commutes, which has good space, decent features, and a refined petrol engine under a ₹10 lakh budget, then you can consider the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It has a decent feature list and 2 engine options on offer. On the other side, you can also consider the Renault Kiger, which is an underrated car in this segment.

Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and the Renault Kiger for buyers:

Fronx vs Kiger - Price

The price of the Fronx starts at ₹8.62 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹15.11 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Renault Kiger starts at ₹7.15 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹13.24 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Fronx vs Kiger - Features

The feature list on the Fronx includes a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and others. On the other side, the Renault Kiger has a digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and others.

Fronx vs Kiger - Safety Features

Both the Fronx and the Kiger comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and other safety features. However, Renault also offers a TPMS, which is missing in the Fronx.

Fronx vs Kiger - Engine Options

The Fronx has a 1.2L naturally aspirated inline four-cylinder petrol engine, mated with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Further, this engine is also available with a CNG option. Additionally, Fronx also has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, which is paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

On the other side, the Kiger has a 1.0L naturally aspirated inline three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT gearbox. It also has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, which is paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.