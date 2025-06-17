Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG 2025 Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Grand Vitara CNG Updated: India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has launched the Grand Vitara CNG 2025 for the Indian market. According to a statement, Maruti Suzuki has added new convenience and safety features to the Grand Vitara, and it is available in two variants. The new convenience features comprise rear sunshade, ventilated seats, and the safety features comprise six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, and more. Mechanically, the engine and the mileage remain unchanged.

“The new 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG offers a range of new convenience & safety alongside the introduction of 6 airbags as standard,” Mr Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

Here is everything you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG 2025:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG 2025: Features

With the 2025 update, the convenience features on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG include front ventilated seats, rear sunshades, wireless charger, air purifier, and others.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG 2025: Safety Features

Regarding safety features, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG 2025 now comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, front and rear disc brakes, and others.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG 2025: Mileage

Maruti Suzuki claims that the Grand Vitara CNG 2025 has a fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/kg on CNG mode. However, buyers who wish for more fuel efficiency can check out the strong hybrid variant, which has a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.7 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG 2025: Engine Specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG 2025 is equipped with a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 87 bhp and 121 Nm of torque on the CNG mode. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG 2025: Price

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG 2025 comes in two variants. These are: