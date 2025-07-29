Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs MG Astor - How Do They Compare?

Best SUV Under ₹15 Lakh: If you are planning for a compact SUV around ₹12-13 lakh budget, having decent features, and comfortable cabin space, you have multiple options to choose from. Around this budget, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a popular choice among buyers. On the other side, buyers can also check out the MG Astor, which is a feature-loaded option in the segment. Both the SUVs are only offered with a petrol engine.

Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the MG Astor for buyers:

Grand Vitara vs Astor - Price

The price of the Grand Vitara starts at ₹13.13 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹23.53 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the MG Astor is priced at ₹13.49 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹20.99 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Grand Vitara vs Astor - Features

Both the Grand Vitara and the Astor are feature-loaded offerings in the segment. The feature list on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comprises a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, rear sunshades, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and other. On the other side, the MG Astor also has a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree parking camera, and others.

Grand Vitara vs Astor - Engine Specifications

Both the Grand Vitara and the Astor have a petrol engine on offer only. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has a 1.5L NA petrol engine, mated with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. This engine is also available with an AWD drivetrain, or a CNG option. Further, Grand Vitara has a 1.5L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine, mated with an e-CVT gearbox.