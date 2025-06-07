Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Skoda Kushaq: Which Petrol SUV to Buy Around ₹20 Lakh

Grand Vitara vs Kushaq: Buyers looking for a new compact SUV have a wide range of options. In this segment, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is popular among buyers. It has decent features, has a spacious cabin, and offers an AWD drivetrain as well. Talking about the competition, buyers looking for German build, driving pleasure, and performance can check out the Skoda Kushaq in this segment.

Here side-by-side comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Skoda Kushaq:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Skoda Kushaq: Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts at ₹13.13 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other side, the price of the Skoda Kushaq starts at ₹12.57 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Skoda Kushaq: Features

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers more features than the Skoda Kushaq. The Grand Vitara has a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, a panoramic sunroof, rear sunshades, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and more. On the other side, the Skoda Kushaq has a small sunroof, a wireless charger, a 10.2-inch infotainment screen, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Skoda Kushaq: Safety Features

In terms of safety, the Skoda Kushaq is ahead of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Kushaq scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. It comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, and others. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has not been crash-tested yet. However, it also has six airbags, ABS, traction control, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Skoda Kushaq: Engine

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has a 1.5L NA petrol engine, mated to a five-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Further, it also has a CNG option, and there is an AWD drivetrain available with this engine. Buyers looking for more fuel efficiency can opt for the hybrid variant. Grand Vitara also has a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine, mated to an e-CVT gearbox.

On the other side, buyers who wish for performance, the Kushaq offers a 1.0L turbo petrol engine paired to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. For more performance, it further comes with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Republic Auto Says: