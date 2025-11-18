Updated 18 November 2025 at 16:35 IST
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price Dips by up to ₹60,000 in November - Here’s How The Deal Works
Discount on Ignis: Around ₹6 lakh, you can check out the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, which is an underrated car in its segment. It offers a comfortable cabin space and comes with decent features. If you are considering getting the Ignis in November 2025, you can save up to ₹60,000 as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple benefits.
- Automobile News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Discount on Ignis: If you are looking for a car in the budget segment, having decent space, features, and a robust engine, there are multiple options available in the market. Around ₹6 lakh, you can check out the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. It is an underrated car in its segment, offers a comfortable cabin space, and comes with decent features. If you are considering getting the Ignis in November 2025, you can save up to ₹60,000 as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple benefits. The Ignis comes with features like automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, all-four power windows, and others.
Here’s everything you need to know about the discount on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in November 2025:
Price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis Automatic Variant
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis automatic variant starts at ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes to ₹7.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.
Discount on Maruti Suzuki Ignis Automatic Variant
On the automatic variants of the Ignis, there is a cash discount of ₹25,000. Additionally, there is an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or you can opt for a scrappage bonus of ₹30,000. Moreover, there is also a rural discount of ₹2,100. In November, you can save up to ₹57,100 on the petrol automatic variants.
Advertisement
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.
Also Read: 5 Upcoming SUVs to Launch in India Soon
Advertisement
Price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis Manual Variant
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis starts at ₹5.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, and it goes to ₹7.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.
Discount on Maruti Suzuki Ignis Manual variant
On the manual variants of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, it has a cash discount of ₹20,000. Moreover, there is an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, or you can opt for a scrappage bonus of ₹30,000. Moreover, there is also a rural discount of ₹2,100. In November, you can save up to ₹52,100 on the petrol manual variants.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 18 November 2025 at 16:35 IST