Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price Dips by up to ₹60,000 in November - Here’s How The Deal Works

Discount on Ignis: If you are looking for a car in the budget segment, having decent space, features, and a robust engine, there are multiple options available in the market. Around ₹6 lakh, you can check out the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. It is an underrated car in its segment, offers a comfortable cabin space, and comes with decent features. If you are considering getting the Ignis in November 2025, you can save up to ₹60,000 as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple benefits. The Ignis comes with features like automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, all-four power windows, and others.

Here’s everything you need to know about the discount on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in November 2025:

Price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis Automatic Variant

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis automatic variant starts at ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes to ₹7.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Ignis Automatic Variant

On the automatic variants of the Ignis, there is a cash discount of ₹25,000. Additionally, there is an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or you can opt for a scrappage bonus of ₹30,000. Moreover, there is also a rural discount of ₹2,100. In November, you can save up to ₹57,100 on the petrol automatic variants.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis Manual Variant

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis starts at ₹5.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, and it goes to ₹7.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Ignis Manual variant