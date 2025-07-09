Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price Dips By Up To ₹1,00,000 in July 2025 - Check Out The Deal

Discount on Jimny in July: If you are looking for a compact SUV, which has decent space, features, and has hardcore 4x4 capabilities around ₹15 lakh, then you can consider the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in the segment. It has compact dimensions, has features like headlamp washers, a touchcreen infotainment system, and others and it comes with a 1.5L NA petrol engine. In July 2025, you can save up to ₹1,00,000 on the Jimny, as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple discount which consists cash discounts, exchange or scrappage benefits.

Here’s how you can maximise your savings on the Jimny in July 2025

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price:

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny starts at ₹12.76 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Zeta manual variant. The top-spec Alpha Dual Tone variant is priced at ₹13.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price of the Zeta automatic variant starts at ₹13.86 lakh (ex-showroom), and goes to ₹14.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Alpha Dual Tone variant.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Jimny in July 2025:

Since the Jimny comes in the Zeta and the Alpha variants, Maruti Suzuki is currently not offering any discount on the Zeta variant. However, if you choose the top-spec Alpha variant, irrespective of the manual or the automatic transmission, it is having multiple benefits like a cash discount, exchange or scrappage bonus, and others.

In July 2025, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹1,00,000 on the Alpha variant of the Jimny. However, there are no exchange or scrappage bonus on the Jimny.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Engine Specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is equipped with a 1.5L inline four-cylindere naturally aspirated petrol engine, which makes 105 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Features

The feature list on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny comprises a 9-inch infotainment screen, headlamp washers, LED projector headlamps, and others.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rivals