Ranveer Singh Adds Hummer EV To His Car Collection – What Makes This Electric Beast So Special?

Ranveer Singh Cars: Ranveer Singh, a popular Bollywood actor has added a new EV luxury SUV to his car collection. He is popular for his movies like Simba, Singham Again, Padmaavat, and more. According to a YouTube channel CS 12 Vlogs, Ranveer has recently added the GMC Hummer EV to his garage. According to reports, it is the first EV SUV in his car collection.

Here is everything you need to know about the Ranveer Singh’s Hummer EV:

What is the battery pack and range of Hummer EV?

The Hummer EV has a 178kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of 505 km.

Is Hummer EV available on Sale in India?

GMC does not sell Hummer EV directly in India. It has to be imported.

What are the variants of the Hummer EV?

The Hummer EV is offered in two variants, the 2X and the 3X. It is still unclear which variant is opted by Ranveer Singh.

What are the features of the Hummer EV?

The Hummer EV is a feature-loaded EV SUV. It has a popular ‘crab walk’, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, 13.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and more.

What is the price of the Hummer EV in India?

With the import duties and taxes, the price of the GMC Hummer EV is around ₹3-4 crore. However, the exact price of the Ranveer Singh’s Hummer EV is still unknown.

Which other cars are there in Ranveer Singh’s garage?