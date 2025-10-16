Best Hatchbacks for City: Drive Smart, Compact & Efficient

Best Hatchbacks in India: The Indian automotive market offers multiple hatchbacks, which are great for city driving, have a smart design and are fuel efficient. If you have a tight budget and want a good option around ₹5 lakh to ₹7 lakh, there are decent options to choose from. Some of the popular options in the market are Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai i20 and others. Mostly, these come with a refined and fuel-efficient petrol engine, and some are also available with a CNG option.

Here is a list of the top 3 hatchbacks which you can consider for city driving, are compact and are fuel efficient:

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The first hatchback that you can check is the Maruti Suzuki Swift. It is a famous option among buyers, has generous space in the cabin, and offers decent features. The feature list includes a wireless charger, automatic climate control, an analogue instrument cluster, and others. The automaker offers it with a 1.2L NA petrol engine, and there is a CNG option, having an ARAI fuel efficiency of 25.85 km/l and 32.85 km/kg.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Swift is ₹6.65 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Hyundai i20

If you are looking for a sporty design and a feature-loaded hatchback, then you can check out the Hyundai i20. It has a sharp exterior design, decent space in the interiors, and a feature-rich cabin. For starters, it has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, ambient footwell lighting, and more. Hyundai offers the i20 with a single 1.2L NA petrol engine, and it misses out on a CNG option.

The price of the Hyundai i20 is ₹7.86 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Toyota Glanza

The third budget hatchback on the list, which you can consider for city driving, is the Toyota Glanza. Though it shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, it wears the badge of reliability and premiumness. The Glanza has features like a 360-degree parking camera, footwell lighting, a heads-up display, and more. The automaker offers the Glanza with a 1.2L NA petrol engine, which is also available with a CNG option.