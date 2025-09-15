Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched in India, Scores 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP

Maruti Suzuki has announced the introductory prices for its flagship Arena SUV, Victoris, for the Indian market. It comes with multiple safety features, like Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, and more, and Victoris has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP after Bharat NCAP. You can choose the Victoris from six variant options, starting from LXI to ZXI + (O). The Victoris is equipped with multiple safety features and is available in eight colour options to choose from.

Here is everything you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki Victoris:

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris starts at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXI variant and goes to ₹19.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the ZXI+(O) variant.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Safety Rating

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP. It has scored 31.66 points out of 32 in the Bharat NCAP for adult occupants, and 33.72 points out of 34.00 in the Global NCAP.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Safety Features

The safety features on the Victoris include Level-2 ADAS, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and more, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold assist, and others.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Features

The feature list in the Maruti Suzuki Victoris includes a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, an electronic parking brake, 64 colours for ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and others.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Engine Specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is available with a 1.5L inline four-cylinder NA petrol engine, which is paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Further, this engine is also available with a CNG option or an AWD drivetrain. Additionally, the Victoris also comes with a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine, which is paired with an e-CVT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Rivals