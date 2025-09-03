Maruti Suzuki Victoris Scores 5-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating - Check Details

Maruti's Safest SUV: Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its flagship Arena SUV, the Victoris, for the Indian market recently and has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test for the adult and child occupants. It is one of the safest SUVs in the Maruti Suzuki lineup, and comes with multiple safety features like Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, and others. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the first sedan to score a five-star safety rating under the Bharat NCAP crash test program, followed by the Baleno.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki Victoris Safety Rating:

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Adult Occupant Protection Points:

Maruti Suzuki Victoris scored 31.66 points out of 32 points in the adult occupant protection.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Child Occupant Protection Points:

Maruti Suzuki Victoris scored 43.00 points out of 49 points in child occupant protection.

Ranking as per Adult Safety Rating:

As per the adult safety rating, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is in fourth position, having 31.66 points out of 32. It is ahead of the Tata Punch EV, Mahindra Thar Roxx, and other SUVs in the list, which scored 31.46 points and 31.09 points respectively.

What are the safety features in the Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

Maruti Suzuki has loaded the Victoris with multiple safety features. It is the first car in the Maruti Suzuki lineup, which comes with Level-2 ADAS, having blind spot assist, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, and others, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others.

On which variants is the crash test rating applicable?

As per Bharat NCAP, the crash test safety ratings apply to all the variants of the Victoris.

What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris in India?