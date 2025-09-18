Updated 18 September 2025 at 13:04 IST
Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs MG Astor - How Do They Compare?
Victoris vs Astor: The Maruti Suzuki Victoris and the MG Astor are strong competitors in the compact SUV segment. Here's a quick comparison for buyers:
Victoris vs Astor: If you are planning for a feature-loaded SUV, which is safe and has multiple petrol engine options, you have multiple options to choose from. Recently, Maruti Suzuki launched a new compact SUV, Victoris, in India. It is rich with features and scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP. On the other hand, it competes with the MG Astor in the segment. It is also a feature-rich SUV, and comes with a turbo petrol engine as well.
Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and the MG Astor:
Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs MG Astor - Price
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris starts at ₹12.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the MG Astor starts at ₹11.38 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant before GST 2.0.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs MG Astor - Features
Both the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and the MG Astor are feature-loaded options in the segment. The Victoris comes with a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and other convenience features. On the other side, the Astor’s feature list includes automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, front ventilated seats, and more.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs MG Astor - Safety Features
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris and the MG Astor come with Level-2 ADAS features, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and other safety features. However, the Victoris has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs MG Astor - Engine Options
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is available with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, which is also available with a CNG option, and you can opt for an AWD drivetrain as well. Further, it also comes with a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine for more fuel efficiency. On the other hand, you can choose the MG Astor with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, or there is a 1.3L turbo petrol engine on offer.
