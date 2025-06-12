Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG Collector’s Edition Launched in India - How Is It Different From Regular G 63?

Limited Edition G 63: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India has launched the AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition for the Indian market. According to a statement, the AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition is a limited edition variant, and it is limited to 30 units. The G 63 Collector’s Edition gets a bespoke treatment on the exterior and interior and mechanically remains unchanged. Since it is a special edition, the G 63 Collector’s Edition comes has an additional price of ₹66 lakh over the regular G 63 AMG. The deliveries are scheduled to begin in Q4 2025.

“Meant for collectors and aficionados, a limited 30 units of the specially curated AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’ will cater to this growing trend of custom-made vehicles. The Collector’s Edition is inspired by the Indian landscape, honouring Indian customers’ love for the AMG G 63,” Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said.

How’s it different from the regular G 63?

Here's a quick rundown of the Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG Collector’s Edition:

Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG Collector’s Edition vs Regular G 63 AMG: Price

The price of the Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG Collector’s Edition starts at ₹4.3 crore (ex-showroom). On the other side, the price of the regular G 63 AMG is ₹3.6 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG Collector’s Edition vs Regular G 63 AMG: Exterior

The design of the Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG Collector’s Edition remains unchanged. In theG 63 AMG Collector’s Edition, there is a 'One of Thirty' plaque on the rear spare wheel cover, which indicates only 30 units will be manufactured. The side protection srtip has a unique finish. Talking about the alloy wheels, these are finished golden colour and are 22-inch in size.

Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG Collector’s Edition vs Regular G 63 AMG: Colours

Though there are multiple bespoke options available to customise the regular G 63 AMG, there are India-specific paint options called the Mid Green Magno and Red Magno for the G 63 AMG Collector’s Edition.

Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG Collector’s Edition vs Regular G 63 AMG: Interiors

The interiors of the Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG Collector’s Edition has a two-tone Catalana Biege and Black Nappa leather upholstery and the dashboard has a Open-pore natural walnut wood trim. To standout, the customers of the G 63 Collector’s Edition can get their personal name imprinted on the dashboard grab handle.

Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG Collector’s Edition vs Regular G 63 AMG: Engine