  • MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV - Which Budget EV To Choose For City Driving Under ₹10 Lakh?

Updated 11 July 2025 at 11:49 IST

MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV - Which Budget EV To Choose For City Driving Under ₹10 Lakh?

Budget EV Hatchback: The MG Comet EV is an affordable EV hatchback, which competes with the Tata Tiago EV under ₹10 lakh budget. Which one should you buy?

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Comet EV vs Tiago EV
Comet EV vs Tiago EV | Image: Republic

Budget EV Hatchback: If you are looking for an electric car for city driving under a ₹10 lakh budget, you have limited options to choose from. In this budget, you can check out the MG Comet EV. It has a compact size, features like driving modes and regenerative braking, and is available in multiple colour options. However, if you want a bigger car with better space inside and boot space, you can consider the Tata Tiago EV.

Here is a quick comparison of the MG Comet EV and the Tata Tiago EV for buyers:

Comet EV vs Tiago EV: Range

The MG Comet EV has a claimed range of 230 km on a single charge. On the other side, the Tata Tiago EV is available with 2 battery packs, having a claimed range of 250 km from the medium range variant and 315 km from the long range variant.

Comet EV vs Tiago EV: Colours

You can choose the Comet EV from five colour options. On the other side, you can choose the Tiago EV from six colour options.

Comet EV vs Tiago EV: Features

Regarding the feature list, the MG Comet EV and the Tata Tiago EV are well-equipped with convenience features. Both come with three riding modes, three regenerative braking modes, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, and others. However, the Comet EV does not require any ignition button to start the vehicle, and the Tiago EV has a push-button start/stop system.

Comet EV vs Tiago EV: Price

The price of the MG Comet EV starts at ₹7.96 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹10.86 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Tata Tiago EV starts at ₹8.46 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹11.80 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Republic Auto Says

The MG Comet EV is a practical EV hatchback, as its compact size helps in manoeuvring in city traffic easily. Since it is a two-door car, the rear seats can feel tight, and it has negligible boot space. However, if you wish for more rear seat space, better boot space, then you can consider the Tata Tiago EV. 

Published 11 July 2025 at 11:49 IST