MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV - Which Budget EV To Choose For City Driving Under ₹10 Lakh?

Budget EV Hatchback: If you are looking for an electric car for city driving under a ₹10 lakh budget, you have limited options to choose from. In this budget, you can check out the MG Comet EV. It has a compact size, features like driving modes and regenerative braking, and is available in multiple colour options. However, if you want a bigger car with better space inside and boot space, you can consider the Tata Tiago EV.

Here is a quick comparison of the MG Comet EV and the Tata Tiago EV for buyers:

Comet EV vs Tiago EV: Range

The MG Comet EV has a claimed range of 230 km on a single charge. On the other side, the Tata Tiago EV is available with 2 battery packs, having a claimed range of 250 km from the medium range variant and 315 km from the long range variant.

Comet EV vs Tiago EV: Colours

You can choose the Comet EV from five colour options. On the other side, you can choose the Tiago EV from six colour options.

Comet EV vs Tiago EV: Features

Regarding the feature list, the MG Comet EV and the Tata Tiago EV are well-equipped with convenience features. Both come with three riding modes, three regenerative braking modes, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, and others. However, the Comet EV does not require any ignition button to start the vehicle, and the Tiago EV has a push-button start/stop system.

Comet EV vs Tiago EV: Price

The price of the MG Comet EV starts at ₹7.96 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹10.86 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Tata Tiago EV starts at ₹8.46 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹11.80 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

