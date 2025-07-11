MG Gloster Price Dips By Up To ₹3,50,000 in July 2025

Discount on Gloster: The MG Gloster is a full-size SUV, having great road presence, has features like ADAS, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and others, and comes in a diesel engine option only with a 4x2 and a 4x4 drivetrain option. If you are planning to buy the MG Gloster, then you can save up to ₹3,50,000 on this SUV in July 2025. MG is offering cash discounts for consumers, and exchange benefits, which can increase your savings. However, it competes with the Toyota Fortuner in its segment. As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Here is everything you need to know about the deal on MG Gloster in July 2025:

Price of MG Gloster:

The price of the MG Gloster starts at ₹41.07 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Sharp seven-seater 2.0 Turbo 4x2 variant and goes to ₹46.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Snowstorm seven-seater 2.0 Twin Turbo 4x4 variant.

Discount on MG Gloster in July 2025

In July 2025, MG is offering a cash discount of ₹3,00,000 on the entire variant lineup of the Gloster. Further, there is an exchange bonus of ₹50,000 but there is no scrappage bonus Overall, you can save up to ₹3,50,000 on the Gloster.

MG Gloster Features

The feature list on the MG Gloster includes a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, electronic parking brake, and more. Additionally, it has a semi-digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats, off-road modes as well.

MG Gloster Engine Specifications

The MG Gloster is equipped with a 2.0L twin-turbo inline four-cylinder diesel engine, which makes 212 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It is available with a 4x2 and a 4x4 drivetrain options.

Upcoming MG Cars in India

MG Motors is expected to launch the M9 on July 21, 2025. However, the launch date of the Cyberster and the Majestor are still under wraps.