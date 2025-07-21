MG M9 vs Kia Carnival - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Best MPV Under ₹1 Crore: If you are planning to buy a luxury MPV under a ₹1 crore budget, you have a handful of options to choose from. Recently, MG Motor launched the M9, which is an EV MPV in the luxury MPV segment. On the other side, around ₹75 lakh budget, you also have an option of the Kia Carnival. It is a feature-loaded vehicle, powered by a diesel engine.

Here is a quick comparison of the MG M9 and the Kia Carnival for buyers:

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival - Dimensions

The MG M9 has a length of 5,200mm, width of 2,000mm and a height of 1,840mm. On the other side, the Kia Carnival has a length of 5,155mm, a width of 1,995mm, and a height of 1,775mm.

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival - Features

The MG M9 and the Kia Carnival are feature-loaded vehicles in the segment. The MG M9 has a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and 7-inch instrument cluster. The second row seats have massage functions, along with ventilation and heating, and a large dual-pane sunroof. On the other side, the Carnival has 360-degree parking camera, no massage functions in the middle row, sunroofs, wireless charger, and more.

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival - Safety

The MG M9 has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, electronic parking brake, and multiple airbags. On the other side, the Kia Carnival has a Level-2 ADAS, multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, and others.

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival - Specifications

The MG M9 is an EV MPV, which has a 90kWh battery pack having a claimed range of 548 km on a single charge. On the other side, the Kia Carnival has a 2.2L inline four-cylinder diesel engine.

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival - Price