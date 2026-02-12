MG Majestor Unveiled in India - Expected Price, Features, & More

MG Majestor Unveiled: JSW MG Motor India has unveiled its new SUV, the Majestor, in the Indian market. It was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in 2025, and the automaker has positioned it in the D+ SUV segment. It comes with a bold exterior design and claims to be the longest, tallest, and widest in the segment. Regarding features, JSW MG Motor has added more features to the Majestor, and for off-roading, it comes with three locking differentials.

The automaker offers it in three variants, with a 4x2 drivetrain, and is available in four colour options. Talking about its rivals, it will compete with the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan R Line and the Tayron R Line in its segment. Moreover, bookings commenced on February 12, 2026, and prices will be announced in April 2026, with deliveries commencing in May 2026.

Here is a quick rundown of the MG Majestor for the prospective buyers:

MG Majestor Expected Price

Since the price of the MG Majestor will be announced in April 2026, we expect the price to start around ₹44.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

MG Majestor Exterior Design

The exteriors of the MG Majestor have a bold presence and look sporty and muscular. The front has a huge grille finished in chrome black, with LED DRLs and LED projector headlamps. The radar for the ADAS is neatly integrated inside the grille, and the hood gets gas struts, which are even missing in one of the competitive SUVs.

Coming to the sides, it is longer compared to the Gloster, and continues to run on 19-inch alloy wheels. Since it is a huge SUV, you get a side foot step and grab handles to get in and out of the SUV.

At the rear, it gets a connected LED DRL and the LED tail lamp, along with functional dual-exhaust pipes, unlike the Gloster, which used to come with four vents for the exhaust. It has a huge glass, and regarding boot space, it has a good amount of storage space with the third row of seats folded.

MG Majestor Interiors

On the inside, there is a new layout for the dashboard in the MG Majestor, giving it a neat and clean look. There is a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen, with dual charging pads, and a storage space underneath. The seats have leatherette upholstery, and the interiors get a premium appeal.

In the middle-row, you can either opt for a bench seat or a captain seat option. For the middle-row passengers, you get roof-mounted AC vents, and for amenities, there is a 220V socket to charge your laptop, and you get cup holders and independent armrests in the captain seats variant.

In the third row, there are two independent headrests and a roof-mounted AC vent. For amenities, you have Ta ype-A USB port that is only on the left side, and it could have had Type-C charging ports at the rear.

MG Majestor Features

Regarding the feature list, it is equipped with a long list of convenience features. Some of the key features are 64 colour ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, 12-way adjustable driver seat with memory function, massage seats for front, rear ventilated seats, and others. For safety, it has six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, Level-2 ADAS, and others.

Talking about off-road features, it has three differential locks on offer. It has a rear, centre, and a front differential lock, along with a crawl feature, and has 2-High, 4-High, and 4-Low modes for off-roading. Additionally, it has five driving modes as well, which MG says enhances the off-road capabilities of the Majestor.

Though it is a feature-rich SUV, it misses out on a lot of features as well. Firstly, there are no rear window sunshades, no provision for the rear seat entertainment, no rear wireless charger, and others.

MG Majestor Engine Specifications