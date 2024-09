Published 14:02 IST, September 11th 2024

MG Windsor EV launched at Rs 9.99 lakh in India, the first EV after JV with JSW Steel, 331 km range

MG Motors launched the Windsor EV at Rs 9.99 lakh with battery rent of Rs 3.5 per km It is the third EV from the MG and has a claimed range of 331 km.