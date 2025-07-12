MG ZS EV Gets More Affordable in July 2025

Discount on MG ZS EV: The MG ZS is an electric SUV, is feature-loaded, has a comfortable cabin space, and has a single battery pack on offer. If you are looking to buy the ZS EV in July 2025, then you can save up to ₹1.29 lakh in this period as MG Motor is offering multiple benefits to buyers. The price of the MG ZS EV starts at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in seven variants to choose from. It competes with the Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV 400, and Tata Curvv EV around its price.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Here is everything you need to know about the deal on MG ZS EV in July 2025:

Price of MG ZS EV Executive Variant

The Executive variant is the base variant of the MG ZS EV, having a price tag of ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on MG ZS EV Executive Variant

In July 2025, MG Motor is offering a cash discount of ₹94,000 on the ZS EV. Further, you can can get a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000 and corporate benefit of ₹15,000, resulting in an overall discount of ₹1,29,000 on the ZS EV in this month.

Price of MG ZS EV Other Variants:

The price of the MG ZS EV Excite Pro variant is ₹18.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes to ₹20.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory variant.

Discount on Other Variants of MG ZS EV:

MG Motor is not offering any cash discount on the ZS EV other variants. However, you can still get the loyalty benefit of ₹20,000 and corporate offer of ₹15,000, resulting in an overall benefit of ₹35,000 in July 2025 on the ZS EV.

MG ZS EV Range

The MG ZS EV has a 50.3kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 461 km on a single-charge. In real-world, it gives a driving range of 350-370 km with air-conditioning on.