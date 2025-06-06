Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack Launched in India - Price, Range, & More

Countryman EV JCW Pack: Mini India has launched the Countryman Electric John Cooper Works Pack in India. According to a statement, the JCW Pack on the Countryman Electric is limited to only 20 units. This special edition has cosmetic changes on the exteriors and interiors and the mechanicals remains unchanged. Mini says the deliveries of the Countryman Electric JCW Pack will commence from June 10, 2025.

“With exclusive design attributes, the MINI Countryman E JCW Pack is the uncompromisingly dynamic edition that takes inspiration from MINI’s motorsport genes and legendary racing successes. It surely makes driving the MINI even more exciting.” M. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said.

Here is a quick rundown of the Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack for buyers:

Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack - Exteriors

The exteriors of the Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack has sporty and aesthetic appeal. As a JCW Pack, there is a slightly different design for the grill, bumper, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Talking about the cosmetics, the Countryman Electric is finished in Legend Grey shade, and has a Midnight Black shade on the mirror caps and roof and there are sport stripes in black. There are side skirts, rear spoiler, and other equipments, which enhances the sportiness.

Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack - Interiors

The interiors of the Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack has a minimalistic design. With the JCW Pack, there are new sports seats, a theme relevant dashboard and has a special upholstery. It has a new JCW steering wheel. The Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack continues to have a 240mm circular OLED instrument cluster and infotainment screen.

Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack - Features

The feature list on the Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack comprises multiple driving modes, dual-zone climate control, steering wheel heating, heads-up display, and more.

Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack - Range:

The Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack is equipped with a 65 kWh battery Pack, having a claimed WLTP range of 462 km on a single charge.

Mini Countryman Electric JCW Pack - Price