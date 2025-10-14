Mini Countryman JCW All4 Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Powerful Mini Launched: Mini has launched the Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW) All4 Edition for the Indian market. Earlier, the automaker launched the Countryman in an electric variant only, but now, performance enthusiasts are happy since it is available with a turbo petrol engine with peppy performance. Since the name says JCW, it gets sportier exteriors and interiors, and the automaker says it has the most powerful turbo petrol engine in the current lineup. Talking about its competition, it stands against the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Mini Countryman JCW All4 for prospective buyers:

Mini Countryman JCW All4 Price

The introductory price of the Mini Countryman JCW All4 starts at ₹64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mini Countryman JCW All4 Exterior Design

The exterior design of the Mini Countryman JCW has a sporty aesthetic. It has vertical reflectors at the front, a new design for the LED headlights, a new design for the grill, and the roofs and the ORVMs are finished in a contrasting paint shade. The automaker has further added new paint shades, which are Legend Grey or Midnight Black. At the rear, it has a simple character, and the sporty look is enhanced by dual exhaust on both ends.

Mini Countryman JCW All4 Interiors

On the inside, the Mini Countryman JCW All4 gets JCW dashboard trim. The interiors are finished in a black theme, with red ambient lighting and contrast stitching. It continues to get a single 9.4-inch circular instrument cluster, which doubles up as an infotainment screen, and gets JCW graphics.

Mini Countryman JCW All4 Features

Regarding the feature list, the Mini Countryman JCW All4 comes with climate control, driving modes, a 360-degree camera, and more.

Mini Countryman JCW All4 Engine Specifications