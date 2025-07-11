New Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 or Second-Hand Harley-Davidson Street 750, Which One Should You Buy for Around ₹5 lakh?

Royal Enfield vs Harley Davidson: If you are looking for a bike around ₹5 lakh in the cruiser segment, there are a handful of options to choose from. Around ₹5 lakh, you can either get a new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and be the first owner of the bike, or you can choose a pre-owned Harley-Davidson Street 750 and be its second owner. Both cruiser motorcycles have similar performance and design language.

Here is a quick comparison of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and the Harley-Davidson Street 750:

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Harley-Davidson Street 750 - Price

The price of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 starts at ₹4.33 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is available in three variants. On the other side, the price of the Harley-Davidson Street 750 in the pre-owned market is approximately ₹4.3 lakh to ₹4.5 lakh, depending on the mileage and the age of the bike.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Harley-Davidson Street 750 - Engine Performance

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is equipped with a 649cc parallel-twin petrol engine, which makes 46 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. On the other side, the Harley-Davidson Street 750 offers a 749cc V-Twin petrol engine, which makes 47 bhp and 60 Nm of peak torque.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Harley-Davidson Street 750 - Design

Both the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and the Harley-Davidson Street 750 have a low seating position and retro-styling. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has LED headlights and LED indicators and has dual-exhaust pipes to enhance the styling. On the other side, the Harley-Davidson Street 750 has a high handlebar position, halogen headlamps, slim taillamps, and a single-exhaust pipe.

Which one should you buy?