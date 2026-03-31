No More Cash at Toll Plazas from April 1: What It Means for Everyday Highway Users

Drivers across India will need to change the way they pay toll from April 1, as National Highways Authority of India moves to a fully digital system on national highways and expressways.

Cash Lanes Gone, Only Digtal Toll Payments

Under the new rule, cash payments at toll plazas will be stopped. This means you can no longer hand over cash at booths. Instead, payments will be accepted only through FASTag or digital methods like UPI. The idea behind this is to make travel smoother, reduce waiting time, and bring more transparency into toll collection.

For regular highway users, this could mean faster journeys. Without cash lanes, vehicles are expected to move quicker through toll plazas, especially during peak hours. Less stopping also means lower fuel use and fewer emissions, something authorities have been trying to address for years.

But the shift may not be smooth for everyone. If you do not have an active FASTag or if your balance is low, you could face delays. In such cases, you may have to scan a QR code and pay instantly using UPI. However, network issues at some toll locations could become a real problem, at least in the early days of this transition.

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FASTag annual pass fee hike

There is also a cost update. The FASTag annual pass fee has been slightly increased for the financial year 2026-27. If you use highways frequently, this matters because the pass allows multiple trips without repeated recharges, up to a fixed limit.

At the same time, the government has tightened rules around unpaid tolls. A new system now tracks vehicles through electronic toll collection. If a vehicle crosses without paying, an electronic notice will be sent to the registered owner through SMS, email, or apps. If you pay within 72 hours, you only pay the original amount. Miss that window, and the charge can go up to double. Continued non-payment could even lead to restrictions linked to your vehicle records through the VAHAN database.

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