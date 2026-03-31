Commuter Alert: NHAI Hikes Tolls on Bengaluru-Mysuru & Chennai Expressways
One of the most direct impacts of the hike is likely to be felt by commuters who avail Vayu Vajra services to Kempegowda International Airport which may have their ticket prices increased.
- India News
- 1 min read
Toll prices along the Bengaluru-Chennai and Bengaluru-Mysuru expressways have been hiked by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The revised rates, which will range from an additional Rs. 5 to Rs. 15, will be implemented from Wednesday (April 1st, 2026).
Breakdown of increased toll prices
Cars: A single trip now costs approximately Rs 150, while return journeys are priced at Rs 225.
LCVs & Mini-Buses: Single-trip fares have risen to Rs 190 (up from Rs 185), with return trips now costing Rs 280 (up from Rs 275).
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Trucks & Buses: Rates have increased by Rs 5 to Rs 15, bringing single trips to Rs 375 and return journeys to Rs 565.
For Monthly passes, the new rates will be:
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Cars - Rs 4,070
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Mini-Buses - Rs 6,255
Trucks, buses - Rs 12,575
One of the most direct impacts of the hike is likely to be felt by commuters who avail Vayu Vajra services to Kempegowda International Airport which may have their ticket prices increased.
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