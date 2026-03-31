Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Commuter Alert: NHAI Hikes Tolls on Bengaluru-Mysuru & Chennai Expressways

Commuter Alert: NHAI Hikes Tolls on Bengaluru-Mysuru & Chennai Expressways

One of the most direct impacts of the hike is likely to be felt by commuters who avail Vayu Vajra services to Kempegowda International Airport which may have their ticket prices increased.

Avipsha Sengupta
Follow : Google News Icon  
Bengaluru-Mysuru highway
Bengaluru-Mysuru highway | Image: ANI

Toll prices along the Bengaluru-Chennai and Bengaluru-Mysuru expressways have been hiked by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The revised rates, which will range from an additional Rs. 5 to Rs. 15, will be implemented from Wednesday (April 1st, 2026).

Breakdown of increased toll prices

Cars: A single trip now costs approximately Rs 150, while return journeys are priced at Rs 225.

LCVs & Mini-Buses: Single-trip fares have risen to Rs 190 (up from Rs 185), with return trips now costing Rs 280 (up from Rs 275).

Advertisement

Trucks & Buses: Rates have increased by Rs 5 to Rs 15, bringing single trips to Rs 375 and return journeys to Rs 565.

For Monthly passes, the new rates will be:

Advertisement

Cars - Rs 4,070
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Mini-Buses - Rs 6,255
Trucks, buses - Rs 12,575

One of the most direct impacts of the hike is likely to be felt by commuters who avail Vayu Vajra services to Kempegowda International Airport which may have their ticket prices increased.

Also Read: Coded Names, Pills… ‘Godman’ Ashok Kharat’s Links to Docs Under Lens
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By :
Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: