Commuter Alert: NHAI Hikes Tolls on Bengaluru-Mysuru & Chennai Expressways

Toll prices along the Bengaluru-Chennai and Bengaluru-Mysuru expressways have been hiked by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The revised rates, which will range from an additional Rs. 5 to Rs. 15, will be implemented from Wednesday (April 1st, 2026).

Breakdown of increased toll prices

Cars: A single trip now costs approximately Rs 150, while return journeys are priced at Rs 225.

LCVs & Mini-Buses: Single-trip fares have risen to Rs 190 (up from Rs 185), with return trips now costing Rs 280 (up from Rs 275).

Advertisement

Trucks & Buses: Rates have increased by Rs 5 to Rs 15, bringing single trips to Rs 375 and return journeys to Rs 565.

For Monthly passes, the new rates will be:

Advertisement

Cars - Rs 4,070

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Mini-Buses - Rs 6,255

Trucks, buses - Rs 12,575