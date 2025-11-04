EICMA 2025: The EICMA 2025 motorcycle show in Milan is expected to bring together leading global and Indian two-wheeler auto manufacturers under one roof. The companies will unveil new models, advanced technologies, and upcoming electric vehicles for global markets, and some will be launched in India too. The event will serve as a platform for manufacturers to showcase performance-oriented bikes to practical scooters. Automakers such as TVS, BMW, Royal Enfield, Hero, and Honda are likely to present their latest innovations and upcoming bikes for the market.

Here’s a list of the top 5 bikes and scooters to be showcased at EICMA 2025:

Norton Motorcycles

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles will be showcasing multiple new motorcycles at the EICMA 2025. According to recent social media posts, the automaker will showcase the Atlas, Manx, Norton V4, and the Manx R. The design of the Norton V4 is inspired by its previous generation. The Manx is likely to be a street naked bike, and the other two are adventure bikes.

TVS

Advertisement

The Indian two-wheeler maker, TVS, is likely to reveal its first electric bike globally at the EICMA 2025. As per media reports, the design is likely to be inspired by the Apache RTR 310. Apart from it, TVS will also showcase the M1-S EV scooter at EICMA. It was recently teased and will have a maxi-scooter design.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield, an Indian auto manufacturer, will be displaying multiple interesting reveals at the EICMA 2025. Recently, the automaker teased images of its upcoming Bullet 650, which will be the latest addition to the 650cc lineup. It is expected to get a similar feature list as the regular Bullet 350, and we can expect the automaker to launch it at Motoverse 2025 for the Indian market.

Advertisement

BMW

The BMW F450 GS is expected to be the most affordable adventure tourer motorcycle in the BMW Motorrad lineup. It was recently unveiled in the production-spec form, and the 450cc parallel-twin engine produces 48bhp and around 45Nm torque. TVS will manufacture the BMW F 450 GS at the Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu, and we can expect BMW to launch it by 2026 in India.

Harley Davidson