Oben Rorr To Revolt RV400: Top Five EV Bikes Under Rs 3 Lakh in India

EV Bikes under Rs 3 Lakh: The EV two-wheeler market is surging in India. Several EV manufacturers have entered the market and offer a feature-loaded EV motorcycle with a decent range. As the government is providing subsidies for EVs, it is a good time to switch from regular ICE vehicles. Buyers in India are looking for alternative options that are cost-efficient for their regular ICE bikes.

Buyers planning for EV motorcycles under Rs 3 lakh, then here is a list of the top five motorcycles on offer:

Revolt RV400

The first bike that buyers can check under Rs 3 lakh budget is the Revolt RV400. It is powered by a 3.7kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of 150km on ECO mode. The company offers it in two variants and nine colour options. The price of Revolt RV400 starts at Rs 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

Oben Rorr

The next motorcycle on the list that buyers can check out is the Oben Rorr. This EV motorcycle has a 4.4kWh battery and has a claimed range of 187km on a single charge. The company offers it in a single variant and two colour options. The price of the Oben Rorr starts at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Top 3 Most Affordable 125cc Motorcycles in India

Okaya Ferrato Disruptor

Buyers looking for a sportier EV motorcycle can look for the Ferrato Disruptor. It was recently launched by Okaya in 2024. The Ferrato Disruptor has a 3.97kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 129km on a single charge. The company offers it in a single variant with three colour options. The price of the Okaya Ferrato Disruptor starts at Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Odysse Vader

The next EV motorcycle that buyers can check out is the Odysse Vader. It has a 3.7kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of 125km in Eco mode. The company offers it in a single variant and five colour options. The price of the Odysse Vader starts at Rs 1.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ultraviolet F77 Mach-2

Buyers who are looking for a naked EV sports bike with a stylish appearance and features can check out the Ultraviolet F77 Mach-2. It has a 7.1kWh battery pack and a 10.3kWh battery having a claimed range of 211km and 323km respectively. The company offers the F77 Mach-2 in two variants and nine colour options. The price of the Ultraviolet F77 Mach-2 starts at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).