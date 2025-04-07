Passenger Vehicle Sales Surge 4.7% in FY25, 6% in March 2025: FADA

PV Sales in FY25: The passenger vehicle segment recorded positive growth in the FY25. According to the Federation of Automotive Dealers Association, the passenger vehicle segment saw a growth of 4.7 per cent in FY25, which was marginally less than the forecast of 5 per cent. However, in March 2025, the passenger vehicle segment saw a growth of 6 per cent on a year-on-year basis. FADA further highlighted that there was a decline in retail sales in March 2025.

“FY25 truly showcased how adaptable and resilient India’s auto retail sector can be. Our initial forecast of low single-digit growth—around 5%—for Passenger Vehicles ended up hitting the mark almost perfectly at 4.87%,” Mr C S Vigneshwar, FADA President, shared his perspective on the Auto Retail performance for FY 2025.

“Overall, retail sales saw a YoY decline of -0.7% and a MoM increase of 12%. Among the segments, Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle grew by 6% and 2.6% YoY,” Mr C S Vigneshwar, FADA President, shared his perspective on the Auto Retail performance for March 2025.

Here’s everything that you need to know:

FADA’s Growth Projection For FY26:

For FY26, FADA projects a slow growth rate for the passenger vehicle segment. The regulatory body anticipates a single-digit growth rate for the passenger vehicle segment.

PV Sales in FY25:

According to data from FADA, the passenger vehicle segment recorded total sales of 41,53,432 units in FY25. The segment saw a growth of 4.87 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and the volumes surged by 1,92,830 units in this period.

PV Sales in March 2025: