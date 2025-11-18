Updated 18 November 2025 at 12:44 IST
Planning to Buy Mahindra XUV 400 EV in November? Here’s How Much You Can Save
The Mahindra XUV 400 EV is an underrated choice among buyers in the EV segment under ₹20 lakh in India. If you are planning to get the XUV 400 EV in November 2025, then you can save up to ₹3.25 lakh as the automaker is offering heavy discounts on this SUV.
Discount on XUV 400 EV: If you are planning to get a new EV SUV under ₹20 lakh, there are multiple choices available in the market. Multiple global automakers like Vinfast India have entered the market and have intensified the competition in the EV SUV segment. In this budget, the Mahindra XUV 400 EV is an underrated choice among buyers. If you are planning to get the XUV 400 EV in November 2025, then you can save up to ₹3.25 lakh as the automaker is offering heavy discounts on this SUV.
The Mahindra XUV 400 EV comes with decent features like a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, a wireless charger, and others. It has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and is available with a 39.4 kWh battery pack only.
Here’s how you can increase your savings on the Mahindra XUV 400 in November 2025:
What is the price of the Mahindra XUV 400?
The price of the Mahindra XUV 400 EV is ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the EL Pro 39.4 kWh variant with a 7.2kWh charger.
What is the discount on the Mahindra XUV 400 EV in November 2025?
On this variant, you can avail a cash discount of ₹3.25 lakh in November 2025.
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.
What is the colour option of the Mahindra XUV 400?
You can choose the Mahindra XUV 400 from four colour options. These are:
- Galaxy Grey
- Nebula Blue
- Everst White
- Stealth Black
What is the range of the Mahindra XUV 400 EV?
Since the Mahindra XUV 400 EV is only available with a 39.4kWh battery pack, it has a claimed range of 456km on a single charge.
What are the features of the Mahindra XUV 400 EV?
The XUV 400 EV is equipped with features like a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, driving modes, and others.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 18 November 2025 at 12:44 IST