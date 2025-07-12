Planning To Buy Maruti Suzuki Swift in July 2025? Here’s How Much You Can Save

Swift Price Drop: The Maruti Suzuki Swift is a popular budget hatchback in India, which has decent features, comfortable cabin, and has a petrol, and a CNG engine option. If you are planning to buy the Swift in July 2025, then you can save up to ₹1.10 lakh in this month as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple discounts and benefits like cash discount, exchange and scrappage bonus, corporate benefits, and others.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Here is a quick breakdown of the discount on the Maruti Suzuki Swift in July 2025:

Price of Maruti Suzuki Swift LXI:

The price of the base variant Swift is ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Swift LXI in July 2025:

In July 2025, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹25,000. Further, there is an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or you can avail the scrappage bonus of ₹25,000. Further, you can get an additional ₹50,000 discount on the Swift if you exchange Baleno or Swift which is less than 3 years old. Additionally, there is corporate benefit of ₹10,000, resulting in total discount of ₹1,00,000 on the base variant of the Swift.

Price of Maruti Suzuki Swift Manual Other Variant:

The price of the Swift VXI manual variant starts at ₹7.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes to ₹9.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the ZXi Plus Dual Tone variant. The price of the Swift CNG starts at ₹8.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes to ₹9.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the ZXI variant.

Discount on Swift Other Variant (Manual) in July 2025:

Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹20,000 on the other variants and CNG options of the Swift. Moreover, there is an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or you can avail the scrappage bonus of ₹25,000.

Further, you can get an additional ₹50,000 discount on the Swift if you exchange Swift or Baleno which is less than 3 years old. Additionally, there is corporate benefit of ₹10,000, resulting in total discount of ₹95,000 on the other variants and the CNG options of the Swift.

Price of Maruti Suzuki Swift Automatic:

The automatic variant of the Swift starts at ₹7.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXI variant and goes to ₹9.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the ZXI dual-tone AMT variant.

Discount on Swift Automatic in July 2025:

In July 2025, you have a cash discount of ₹35,000 on the automatic variants of the Swift. Further, there is an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or you can avail the scrappage bonus of ₹25,000.

Moreover, you can get an additional ₹50,000 discount on the Swift automatic if you exchange Swift or Baleno which is less than 3 years old. Additionally, there is corporate benefit of ₹10,000, resulting in total discount of ₹1,10,000 on the automatic variants of the Swift.