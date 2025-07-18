Planning to Buy Tata Altroz? Check Out Its Alternatives Around ₹8 Lakh

Tata Altroz Alternatives: The premium hatchback segment recently saw the launch of the updated Tata Altroz for the Indian market. Tata Motors updated the exteriors and the interiors and added new features to the Altroz. It now gets ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, driving modes and other convenience features. However, the engine options continue to be the same, which are the 1.2L NA petrol, a CNG option, and it is the only budget car to offer a diesel engine. The price of the Tata Altroz starts at ₹7.84 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Here is a list of the other options that you can consider around ₹8 lakh in the market:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The first option, around ₹8 lak,h which you can check out, is the Maruti Suzuki Balneo. It is a popular choice among buyers. Baleno has features like a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, analogue instrument cluster, and others. It has a 1.2L inline four-cylinder NA petrol engine, with a CNG option as well. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno starts at ₹7.50 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Nissan Magnite

Around ₹8 lakh, if you are looking for a sub-4m compact SUV, then you can consider the Nissan Magnite. It is a spacious car, has decent features like a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, but misses out on a sunroof. It comes with a 1.0L NA and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, and is available with a manual or an automatic transmission. The price of the Nissan Magnite starts at ₹7.15 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Hyundai i20

If you are looking for a stylish premium hatchback with features and decent space, then you can also check out the Hyundai i20 around the ₹8 lakh budget. The i20 has features like automatic climate control, a wireless charger, ambient footwell lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and others. Regarding powertrain, it is only available with a 1.2L NA petrol engine paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox. The price of the Hyundai i20 starts at ₹8.56 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.