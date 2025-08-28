Planning to Buy Tata Nexon in August 2025? Here’s How Much You Can Save

Discount on Tata Nexon: If you are looking to buy a new car around a ₹8-9 lakh budget in the sub-4m compact SUV segment, the Tata Nexon is a popular choice in the market. It is feature-loaded, has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global and Bharat NCAP, and comes with a petrol, CNG and a diesel powertrain. In August 2025, you can increase your savings on the new purchase of the Nexon as Tata is offering benefits of up to ₹65,000 on the MY2024 models and ₹50,000 benefits on the MY2025 models.

Here is a quick rundown of the discount and benefits that you can avail on the Tata Nexon:

Discount on Tata Nexon MY2024:

If you plan to get the MY2024 model of the Tata Nexon, then you can get a cash discount of ₹30,000. Further, you have the exchange or the scrappage benefit of ₹10,000. Tata Motors is also offering an additional scrappage bonus of ₹10,000 if you give scrappage certificate and there is a corporate discount of up to ₹10,000. As a result, it has an overall benefit of ₹65,000 on the Tata Nexon MY2024 in August 2025.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Price of Tata Nexon MY2025:

The price of the Tata Nexon MY2025 starts at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹15.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

Discount on Tata Nexon MY2025: