Updated 13 November 2025 at 19:13 IST
Planning to Buy Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder? Check Its Key Highlights
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a popular compact SUV, having good fuel efficiency, and is a feature-loaded option in the Indian market. Here are its quick highlights for prospective buyers:
- Automobile News
- 4 min read
Show Quick Read
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Highlights: The compact SUV segment is a widespread choice among buyers as these cars have decent road presence, are equipped with a long list of convenience features, have a reliable engine, and offer comfortable seating. In this segment, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a popular choice among buyers as it is packed with features, offers multiple drivetrains, and has comfortable seating. It shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Viara. The Hyryder offers a panoramic sunroof, front-ventilated seats, a wireless charger, and others. Further, you can choose it from two engine options. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder competes with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, and other compact SUVs in its segment.
Recently, we drove the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V variant for 1600 km on the city and highways and tested its fuel efficiency, features, and other parameters. Checking out its key features can help buyers decide if it fits their needs and preferences.
Fuel Efficiency
Toyota offers the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with a 1.5L NA mild-hybrid petrol engine and a 1.5L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine. The Japanese automaker has claimed a fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/l from the strong hybrid engine. Since we drove the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder with a strong hybrid engine, it returned us a real-world fuel efficiency of 27 km/l.
Though fuel efficiency depends on your driving style, if you drive it sedately around 75 km/h to 80 km/h speeds, and keep it mostly in the EV mode, you’ll be able to extract high fuel efficiency.
Advertisement
Features
Toyota offers a lot of convenience and safety features in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, three driving modes, front ventilated seats, a wireless charger, and others. Further, it also comes with a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, a digital instrument cluster, and more. The roof liner of the panoramic sunroof could have been better, as it felt a bit cheap. Further, we expected the camera quality of the 360-degree parking camera to be better compared to other SUVs in its segment.
Regarding the safety features, it has six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others. However, it misses out on ADAS features, which are offered in the competition like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Kia Seltos, and other SUVs. We expect Toyota to update the safety features in future updates.
Advertisement
Comfort
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has comfortable seating. Since we drove it for 1600 km, we did not feel any discomfort either in the front or the rear seats of the Hyryder. The cushioning is on point, and the front seats of the Hyryder are rather comfortable, and you’ll not get tired on long tours. The ventilated seats further enhanced our driving experience.
During our driving experience, the rear seats were very comfortable, and they provided us with a relaxing experience. Further, the panoramic sunroof and the large windows also elevated the overall experience, but we expect rear sunshades to come in future updates of the Hyryder.
Ride and Handling
The ride of the Hyryder is well-balanced and is slightly towards the softer side. Though when you go on corners at higher speeds, the body roll is evident. The softer suspension setup became a bit bouncy at the expansion joints, and it glided effortlessly on slow speeds on the bad roads.
The steering wheel has decent weight, and during city driving, it is light and feels connected to the roads. However, when driving on highways, you would expect slightly more weight for a better driving experience.
Price
The price of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder starts at ₹12.88 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and the top variant is priced at ₹21.62 lakh (on-road, Noida). It is a great option for buyers who want a comfortable compact SUV that has high fuel efficiency and decent features on offer. However, you can choose the hybrid variant from the S onwards, which is priced at ₹17.48 lakh (on-road, Noida). Though it has good fuel efficiency and features, if you wish for a diesel or ADAS features, you can check other SUVs in its segment.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 13 November 2025 at 19:13 IST