Planning to Buy Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder? Check Its Key Highlights

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Highlights: The compact SUV segment is a widespread choice among buyers as these cars have decent road presence, are equipped with a long list of convenience features, have a reliable engine, and offer comfortable seating. In this segment, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a popular choice among buyers as it is packed with features, offers multiple drivetrains, and has comfortable seating. It shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Viara. The Hyryder offers a panoramic sunroof, front-ventilated seats, a wireless charger, and others. Further, you can choose it from two engine options. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder competes with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, and other compact SUVs in its segment.

Recently, we drove the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V variant for 1600 km on the city and highways and tested its fuel efficiency, features, and other parameters. Checking out its key features can help buyers decide if it fits their needs and preferences.

Fuel Efficiency

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Engine | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Toyota offers the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with a 1.5L NA mild-hybrid petrol engine and a 1.5L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine. The Japanese automaker has claimed a fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/l from the strong hybrid engine. Since we drove the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder with a strong hybrid engine, it returned us a real-world fuel efficiency of 27 km/l.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Fuel Efficiency | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Though fuel efficiency depends on your driving style, if you drive it sedately around 75 km/h to 80 km/h speeds, and keep it mostly in the EV mode, you’ll be able to extract high fuel efficiency.

Features

Toyota offers a lot of convenience and safety features in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, three driving modes, front ventilated seats, a wireless charger, and others. Further, it also comes with a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, a digital instrument cluster, and more. The roof liner of the panoramic sunroof could have been better, as it felt a bit cheap. Further, we expected the camera quality of the 360-degree parking camera to be better compared to other SUVs in its segment.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Dashboard | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Regarding the safety features, it has six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others. However, it misses out on ADAS features, which are offered in the competition like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Kia Seltos, and other SUVs. We expect Toyota to update the safety features in future updates.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Infotainment Screen | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Comfort

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has comfortable seating. Since we drove it for 1600 km, we did not feel any discomfort either in the front or the rear seats of the Hyryder. The cushioning is on point, and the front seats of the Hyryder are rather comfortable, and you’ll not get tired on long tours. The ventilated seats further enhanced our driving experience.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Boot | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

During our driving experience, the rear seats were very comfortable, and they provided us with a relaxing experience. Further, the panoramic sunroof and the large windows also elevated the overall experience, but we expect rear sunshades to come in future updates of the Hyryder.

Ride and Handling

The ride of the Hyryder is well-balanced and is slightly towards the softer side. Though when you go on corners at higher speeds, the body roll is evident. The softer suspension setup became a bit bouncy at the expansion joints, and it glided effortlessly on slow speeds on the bad roads.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Alloy Wheels | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The steering wheel has decent weight, and during city driving, it is light and feels connected to the roads. However, when driving on highways, you would expect slightly more weight for a better driving experience.

Price

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)