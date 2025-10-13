Rajkummar Rao Adds Lexus LM To His Garage - Check What’s Special About This Luxury MPV

Rajkummar Rao's Lexus LM: Rajkummar Rao, a popular Bollywood actor, has recently added a new luxury MPV, the Lexus LM, to his garage. It is a popular choice among High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Bollywood celebrities. Popular for his films like Shaadi Mei Zaroor Aana, Stree 2, Badhai Ho, and more, Rajkummar Rao has opted for a fancy number on his new ride. Recently, he took delivery of his new ride, and the images went viral on social media. Rao’s Lexus LM is finished in a Sonic Titanium paint shade.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lexus LM in India:

What is the price of the Lexus LM in India?

The price of the Lexus LM in India is ₹2.76 crore (on-road, Noida) for the 350h top-spec variant. It is available in two variants: a 7-seater VIP and a 4-seater Ultra Luxury variant.

What are the dimensions of the Lexus LM?

The Lexus LM and the Toyota Vellfire share their underpinnings. The LM is 5,125 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, and 1940 mm tall. Furthermore, the LM is equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels.

What are the features of the Lexus LM?

The Lexus LM is a feature-loaded luxury MPV in the segment. It is equipped with multi-zone climate control, a wireless charging pad in the second row, sunroofs, a vanity mirror, a 48-inch ultra-wide screen, multiple colour ambient lighting, and others. Additionally, it has a 14-inch infotainment screen, and despite being a luxury MPV, it still gets physical buttons for climate control. Moreover, it has multiple noise-proofing materials and panels to improve the experience inside the LM.

What are the engine specifications of the Lexus LM?