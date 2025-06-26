Ram Kapoor Adds Lamborghini Urus SE To His Garage - Check Details of This ₹5.21 Crore SUV

Ram Kapoor's Lamborghini: Ram Kapoor, a famous Bollywood celebrity and TV serial actor, has recently added a new Lamborghini Urus SE to his garage. He is renowned for his work in Student Of The Year, The Big Bull, Ek Villan Returns, and more. Ram Kapoor’s Lamborghini Urus SE is finished Verde Gea paint shade on the outside, equipped with 23-inch alloy wheels, and the interiors are finished in black and orange lining. The Urus SE is a plug-in hybrid electric SUV.

Here are the key details of the Lamborghini Urus SE:

Lamborghini Urus SE Price

The price of the Lamborghini Urus SE is ₹5.21 crore (on-road, Noida). There are multiple bespoke options available to customise the Urus SE, and some of them cost extra.

Lamborghini Urus SE Exteriors

Ram Kapoor’s Lamborghini Urus SE is finished in Verde Gea paint shade. It has a projector setup for the LED headlamps and DRLs, a large radiator grill and front parking camera and sensors. On the sides, it runs on 23-inch alloy wheels, and the brake callipers are finished in an orange shade. The rear has a sleek design of the taillamps and a quad-exhaust system with diffuser treatment to enhance the sporty aesthetics.

Lamborghini Urus SE Interiors

The interiors of the Kapoor’s Lamborghini Urus SE are finished in black upholstery with orange stitching and inserts. The Lamborghini logo on the headrests, the subtle Lamborghini badging on the dashboard, and the centre panel are finished in an orange shade.

Lamborghini Urus SE Engine Specifications