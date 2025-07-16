Renault Kwid EV Spied Again Ahead Of Official Launch - Check Details

Renault Kwid EV Spied: Renault India offers the Kwid, Kiger, and the Triber MPV for the Indian market. The Kwid is the entry-level hatchback, competing with the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The Kiger is a sub-4m compact SUV, which competes with the Tata Nexon. The Triber is a seven-seater MPV, and is under sub-4m in length.

The French automaker is expected to launch new products for the Indian market and is testing its multiple cars in different locations in India. Recently, a test mule under heavy camouflage of a seven-seater SUV was spied testing. According to media reports, the Triber facelift will launch on July 23.

According to a Rushlane report, Renault is working on the Kwid EV to enter the affordable EV hatchback segment. The test mule of the Kwid Electric under heavy camouflage has been spotted multiple times.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Renault Kwid EV so far:

Exteriors of the Kwid EV:

The exterior design of the upcoming Renault Kwid EV is similar to the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterpart. In Europe, Renault launched it as the Dacia Spring EV, and the Indian version of this car can be similar to the Spring EV.

The spy shot images suggest that the rear of the upcoming Kwid EV is expected to have a black plastic bumper to reduce the visual bulk. Further, the images show that the model is likely to come with a rear wiper washer and a rear fog lamp as well.

Expected Features on the Kwid EV

In the photos, it is visible that the upcoming Renault Kwid EV will come with rear parking sensors. Further, we can expect the Kwid EV to offer a a touchscreen infotainment system which may offer wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital instrument cluster, and others.

Expected Pricing, Launch of the Kwid EV: