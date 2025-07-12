Renault Upcoming SUV Spied Testing in India - Is it the Duster?

Renault Duster Spied: Renault has recently revealed the Boreal SUV’s production spec version. According to multiple media reports, it is the seven-seater version of the Duster, and the launch is slated for sometime in 2026 or 2027. In a recent Instagram video, the Boreal’s seven-seater version under heavy camouflage was spied undergoing testing in the Himalayas. In the video, the interiors highlights the DC, which is for Dacia, a sub brand of Renault.

Here’s a quick rundown of the upcoming Renault SUV in India:

Is it the Duster?

Renault has not revealed the specifications, the design for the Indian-spec Duster. Regardless, the test mule in the video suggests that it could be the five-seater version of the Duster, and Renault is testing the SUV using global spec of the Duster. However, as the host noticed the DC logo, it indicates that it may be the Duster.

However, the dimensions of the SUV in the video indicates that it is slightly longer, wider, as compared to a five-seater C-segment SUV. Globally, Dacia sells the Bigster as the bigger version of the Duster, and the Renault Boreal has similar characteristics. Anyway, it can be said that Renault is testing the Boreal for the Indian market.

Renault Upcoming SUV Other Highlights:

Though the test mule was under heavy camouflage, some exterior highlights of the SUV includes a black-colour body cladding, bold bumpers, LED DRLs at the front, and fog lamp housing as well. Since the wrap was torn from some portion, it indicates that the Boreal (Duster’s seven-seater version) may come with functional air vents for better aerodynamics.

On the side, the upcoming SUV is expected to have 17-inch alloy wheels and have all four-disc brakes. Additionally, the front doors have a regular pull style door handles, but the rear door handles are mounted on the C-pillar. Further, the windows seems to be large enough, which indicates it can be a seven-seater car.