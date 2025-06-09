Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 350 - Which 350cc Cruiser Motorcycle to Choose Around ₹2.5 Lakh?

Battle of 350cc Bikes: The cruiser motorcycle segment is popular among buyers as these bikes have a comfortable riding position and decent performance from the engine. In this segment, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a popular choice. It has a retro design and has been updated with new headlamps and other features. However, it competes with the Jawa 350, which is an underrated option in the 350cc motorcycle segment.

Here is a quick comparison of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Jawa 350 for prospective buyers:

Republic Auto Says:

The 350cc segment motorcycles are popular among buyers. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a good option if you are looking for a retro motorcycle with modern elements and a comfortable ride quality, and Royal Enfield has a large service network. However, if you wish for a complete retro-style, punchy performance, then Jawa 350 is a good pick, but the dealership and service network of Jawa is quite low as compared to Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 350: Colours

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available in 11 colour options to choose from. On the other side, the Jawa 350 is available in 8 colour options to choose from.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 350: Features

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has an analogue speedometer, gear shift indicator, LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, hazard lamps switch, adjustable levers, and more. On the other side, the Jawa 350 is equipped with an analogue speedometer, slipper and assist clutch, and more.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 350: Engine Specifications

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is equipped with a 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine, making 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired to a five-speed gearbox. On the other side, the Jawa 350 is equipped with a 334cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine, making 22 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 350: Price