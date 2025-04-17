Skoda Kodiaq 2nd Gen Launched With New Design: Price in India

Updated April 17th 2025, 17:57 IST
Skoda Auto has launched the second-generation Kodiaq SUV to mark its 25th anniversary in India. The Kodiaq’s new version puts a fresh design, premium features, and better performance on its 4x4 luxury SUV. It was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi, where the brand announced that the Kodiaq would be assembled in India. The carmaker has now said the second-generation Kodiaq will be assembled at its facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (previously Aurangabad) in Maharashtra.
The Kodiaq has two variants: the Sportline costs an ex-showroom price of ₹46,89,000, while the Selection Laurin & Klement (L&K) model has an ex-showroom price of ₹48,69,000.
Powering the second-generation Kodiaq is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI engine making 150kW and 320Nm of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch distributes the power and torque to both axles using DSG Automatic. Skoda claims the new Kodiaq can offer a fuel economy of 14.86kmpl.
The second-generation Kodiaq offer a larger cabin space and increased boot capacity compared to the previous model. With all three seats up, the boot space maxes out at 281 litres, while folding the seats to the floor extends the space to 786 litres. When both rear rows are down, the Kodiaq has a carrying capacity of 1976 litres. The Kodiaq has two interior themes: all-black sport decor for the Sportline variant and Cognac leather upholstery on the L&K variant.
It has a 10.25-inch digital driver display, a heads-up display, and a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen display, which has multi-function Smart Dials below it. These dials feature rotary knobs, while the touchscreen offers control over HVAC, seat ventilation, audio settings, and drive modes. The SUV offers wireless phone connectivity using Apple AirPlay and Android Auto, while audio is handled using a 725W 13-speaker+1-subwoofer Canton sound system. The Kodiaq also has ambient lighting, powered front seats with heating and cooling features, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and USB-C ports. The SUV has nine airbags for passenger safety.
The Kodiaq features a new design on the outside, featuring angular LED headlamps with fog lamps, a butterfly grille with a horizontal light grip, and redesigned rear lights with a light grip across the tailgate. While the L&K trim has Dark Chrome accents, the Sportline model has a sportier look with Glossy Black highlights. The Kodiaq comes in six colours: Moon White, Magic Black, Graphite Grey, Velvet Red, and Race Blue. It has a wheelbase of 2791mm, with a ground clearance of 155mm. It uses 18-inch alloy wheels with a new design.
