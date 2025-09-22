Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Variant Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Kodiaq Gets Base Variant: Skoda India has launched a new base variant of its flagship SUV, Kodiaq, for the Indian market. The automaker has silently listed it on the website, and it is available only in a five-seater configuration. Skoda offers the Kodiaq Lounge in three colour options, has a new design for the alloy wheels, and is equipped with Grey Suedia fabric upholstery on the inside. Regarding features and safety features, it continues to offer a similar list as compared to the upper variants. Mechanically, it continues with the same 2.0L turbo petrol engine.

Here is a quick rundown of the new Skoda Kodiaq Lounge for prospective buyers:

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Variant Price

The price of the Skoda Kodiaq base Lounge variant is ₹39.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the Sportline variant is ₹43.76 lakh (ex-showroom), and the price of the L&K variant is ₹45.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Variant Exteriors

The exteriors of the Skoda Kodiaq Lounge variant remain unchanged. However, it gets a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels, and there are matte dark chrome inserts on several portions of the Kodiaq.

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Variant Interiors

On the inside, the design of the dashboard and other elements remains unchanged. It gets a 10.4-inch infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, and has Grey Suedia fabric upholstery instead of leatherette upholstery.

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Variant Features

Regarding the feature list, the Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Variant comes with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, cruise control, driving modes, rear sun blinds, and more. However, it misses out on features like an illuminated grill, a 360-degree parking camera, a Canton music system, and other features.

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Variant Safety Features

The safety features in the Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Variant include multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, DSR, HBA, RBS, ESBS, MCB, and others.

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Variant Engine Specifications